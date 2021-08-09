Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) One Day Volume Hits $230,730.00

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $230,730.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.91 or 0.00825251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00099635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 288,298,898 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

