Guggenheim Begins Coverage on F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

