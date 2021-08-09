Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,055

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,101.25 ($27.45).

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,860 ($37.37) on Thursday. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,882 ($37.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,641.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

