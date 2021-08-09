Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Greenland Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Greenland Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $6.44 on Monday. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

