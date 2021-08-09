Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perfom rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.36.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$38.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$25.17 and a 12-month high of C$38.60. The firm has a market cap of C$35.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

