Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $29.53 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.95.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.80. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.