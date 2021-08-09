Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

