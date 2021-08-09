Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,960.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,265.69. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $4,390.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

