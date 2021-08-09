Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 445 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 137.8% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 163.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,372. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

