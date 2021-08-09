Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,838 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 119.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 91,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRAY opened at $6.16 on Monday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $996.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

