Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,358 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 154.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

HONE stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 21.96%. Research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

