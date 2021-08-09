Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.95. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

