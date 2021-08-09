Graphlinq Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.15 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00830575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00040060 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

