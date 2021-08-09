Graphic Packaging’s (GPK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 241,601 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after acquiring an additional 711,500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,693,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.