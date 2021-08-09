Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$96.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$96.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.67.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$86.69. 22,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,344. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$71.66 and a 12-month high of C$87.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$84.09.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.