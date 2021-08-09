Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 311,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

RODM stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

