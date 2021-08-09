Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Stem by 20.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 28.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

