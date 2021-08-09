Good Life Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after buying an additional 541,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $263.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $270.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

