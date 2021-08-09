Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.12 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

