Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

