Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 212,791 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 71.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,791 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

