Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,127 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Precigen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Precigen by 2,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $410,421.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,412,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,957,273.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,272,044 shares of company stock worth $15,810,481. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $5.56 on Monday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

