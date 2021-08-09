Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Marlin Business Services worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

