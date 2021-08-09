Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 407,464 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 407,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

ASLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

