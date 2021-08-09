Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

GSV opened at C$0.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$239.51 million and a P/E ratio of -16.75. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.38.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

