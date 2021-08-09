Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.
Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
Featured Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.