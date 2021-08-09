Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $29.15 on Monday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64.

