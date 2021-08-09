Global Internet of People, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SDH) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th

Global Internet of People’s (NASDAQ:SDH) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Global Internet of People had issued 6,720,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $26,880,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Global Internet of People’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Global Internet of People stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Global Internet of People has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

