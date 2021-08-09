Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $67.84

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.84, but opened at $70.45. Global-e Online shares last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 292 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,955,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,711,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

