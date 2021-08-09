Glenn Goddard Sells 20,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $167.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

