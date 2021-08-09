Glenn Goddard Sells 20,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $167.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.