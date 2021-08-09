Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 295,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

