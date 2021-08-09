Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Position Lessened by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

GIL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.64. 2,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,446. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.