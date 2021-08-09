Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

ROCK stock opened at $71.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $103.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,767,000 after buying an additional 60,571 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.