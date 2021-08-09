Geron (GERN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GERN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

