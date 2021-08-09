GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) versus Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Critical Survey

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GeoPark and Obsidian Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 1.77 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -14.81 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.01 -$576.07 million N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -37.77% N/A -6.78% Obsidian Energy 100.19% 85.43% 33.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GeoPark and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

GeoPark beats Obsidian Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.