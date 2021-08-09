Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.