Genesis Shards Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00127475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00145850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,387.44 or 1.00023940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.24 or 0.00788984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.