Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,289,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.93% of Genesis Energy worth $22,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

GEL stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

