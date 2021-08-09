Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Insider Edward T. Flynn Purchases 29,000 Shares

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GEL traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,126. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.82) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.