GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. On average, analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GCMG opened at $9.95 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

