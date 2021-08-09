GBS (GBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GBS (NYSE:GBS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

GBS stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. GBS has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

