Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $848,044.16 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $292.88 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $299.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 49,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

