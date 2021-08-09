GAMEE Trading 25% Lower Over Last Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $954,298.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00145028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00146822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,937.18 or 1.00444604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.83 or 0.00778052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,435,228 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

