Game.com Market Capitalization Reaches $4.11 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $130,117.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

