FY2021 EPS Estimates for WestRock Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of WestRock in a report released on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 377,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in WestRock by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 393,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.