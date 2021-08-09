FY2021 EPS Estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.67). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $186,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

