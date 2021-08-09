FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcosa in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

ACA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

