FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNDM. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

TNDM stock opened at $107.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.