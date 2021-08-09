Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) vs. Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -15.70% -14.35% Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and Centerra Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Centerra Gold 1 6 1 0 2.00

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.47%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -9.12 Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.28 $408.54 million $1.55 4.69

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

