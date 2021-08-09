FTX Token Trading 33.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $184.43 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $47.80 or 0.00104238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00052352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.94 or 0.00811084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

