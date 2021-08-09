Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000.

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.08.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

